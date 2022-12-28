2022 December 28 14:38

Baltic Shipyard Yantar completed sea trials of oceanographic research ship Yevgeny Gorigledzhan, Project 02670

The shipyard management assured the customer of the readiness for the state trials

Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has completed sea trials of the oceanographic research ship Yevgeny Gorigledzhan, Project 02670, built for RF Defence Ministry. Upon signing of the related certificates, the shipyard management assured the customer of the readiness for the state trials, Yantar said in its Telegram channel.

Oceanographic research ship of Project 02670 was designed by Almaz design bureau. The ship named after Soviet and Russian design engineer, general designer of special-purpose nuclear submarines at the Rubin Central Marine Design Bureau, was laid down on 19 March 2016.

The ships of this design are intended for underwater technical work, environmental monitoring of the marine environment, oceanographic survey of the bottom layer, assistance to search and rescue forces at sea. The ship can take onboard inhabited deep-sea rescue vehicles. Displacement – 4,000 t, length- 81 m, breadth – 16 m, endurance – 30 days, crew – 32 and 25 of expedition participants.

Kaliningrad-based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.

