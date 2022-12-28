2022 December 28 12:50

Modernization of RV Grigory Mikheyev increased its service life up to 15 years

FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom) says it has completed modernization of its research vessel Grigory Mikheyev, Project 5776. The modernization works have been performed by Ship Repair Company ‘Pregol’, LLC according to a design developed by Nordic Engineering, JSC and under its technical supervision.

Modernization of RV Grigory Mikheyev is foreseen by the Plan for the Development of the Northern Sea Route Infrastructure until 2035.

The ship modernization ensures the decrease of operational costs and the increase of service life up to 15 years.

NSR development plan foresees modernization of two more ships of Project 5776, Peotr Kotsov and Aleksey Maryshev. Modernization of RV Peotr Kotsov is underway (the design documentation has also been developed by Nordic Engineering). It is to be completed in May 2023. An agreement on modernization of RV Aleksey Maryshev is to be signed by Nordic Engineering in June 2023 with the works to be completed by May 2024.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion. In particular, the plan foresees the construction of 10 icebreakers, 141 ice-class transport ships, 14 ports and terminals as well as launching of 12 satellites and construction of 4 rescue centers.

Among the key specializations of Nordic Engineering is designing of Arctic class ships: firefighting salvage tug NE011; 6-8 MW harbour icebreaker IBP07; multipurpose salvage vessel MPSV06-NY; multipurpose salvage vessel NE025; universal supply vessel NE035; multifunctional tug of Arc 4 ice class NE034. The company also specializes in modernization and technical upgrading of research vessels intended for the northern navigation areas.