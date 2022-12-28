2022 December 28 11:52

TotalEnergies restarts Port Arthur refinery after winter storm - Reuters

TotalEnergies continued restarting the 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Tuesday, said people familiar with plant operations, according to Reuters.

The company’s sole U.S. refinery was shut on Thursday night by severe cold temperatures caused by a winter storm. TotalEnergies spokesperson Tricia Fuller declined to comment.

Over the weekend, TotalEnergies restarted a sulfur recovery unit and was working on restarting the cogeneration unit, which provides power and steam to the refinery, the sources said. Steam reliability is critical to sustained operations at the refinery. Crews are also working to fix leaks found during the cold weather, the sources said.