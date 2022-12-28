2022 December 28 09:59

RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet assists in state trials of IB Yevpaty Kolovrat

Icebreaker of Project 21180М is built by Shipbuilding Firm “Almaz”

RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet assists in the state trials of the newly built diesel-electric icebreaker Yevpaty Kolovrat. The icebreaker of Project 21180М is built in the interest of RF Defence Ministry. According to the press center of the Western Military District, the ship has entered the Baltic Sea.

The sea range of the Baltic Sea is regularly used for testing new ships of the Russian and foreign navies. Warships, support vessels, rescue facilities and naval aircraft of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet are deployed to assist the tests.

Diesel-electric icebreaker of Project 21180М is intended for independent escorting of warships and commercial vessels in ice waters, implementation of all icebreaking works, towing of ships, delivery of cargo to remote locations in ice-covered areas, assistance to ships in distress.

The icebreaker has a displacement of 4,080 tonnes, hull length - 82 m, width - 19 m, draft - 4.6 m, speed - up to 14 knots, crew - 28, cruising range – 7,600 miles, endurance – 30 days. The ship is able to break through 1-meter thick ice at a speed of 2 knots.

Commander-in-Chief of RF Navy Nikolai Yevmenov earlier said that icebreaker Yevpaty Kolovrat would join RF Navy’s fleet in 2022.

