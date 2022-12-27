2022 December 27 17:30

Astrakhan shipyard of USC to build four dry bulk / container carriers of Project 00108 for North-South corridor by 2025

Each ship costs RUB 1.74 billion

Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair of United Shipbuilding Corporation has signed a contract for construction and delivery of four multipurpose dry bulk / container carriers of Project 00108. The ships will be built by Lotos shipyard with the delivery scheduled for 2025, USC says in its social network.

Each ship costs RUB 1.741 billion with financing to be provided under the order of Rf Government dated 23 September 2022 (No 2745-р).

Project 00108 was developed by Nizhny Novgorod based design bureau Vympel (an asset of USC). It is Russia’s first design of a dry bulk / container carrier able to transport containers of international standard including reefer containers. Besides, the ship has 2 holds following transportation of any dry bulk cargo including grain, timber and general cargo. The ship also features high capacity for transportation of oversize cargo.

The ship is of Volgo-Don Max class with the maximum possible dimensions and displacement to transit the Volga-Don Canal.

Key particulars: LOA — 141 m, BOA — 16.9 m, depth — 6.3 m, capacity of holds – 12,000 cbm, deadweight (sea) — 9,200 t (with draft of 5.3 m), deadweight (river) – 5,000 t (with draft of 3.6 m), speed — 10; propulsion – two diesel engines of 1,200 kW and two pod drives produced by Zvezdochka. Two auxiliary diesel generators of 400 kW each can supply power for 60 reefer containers.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Related link:

USC to lay down first of four container ships intended for operation in North-South transport corridor in 2023 >>>>

USC is in talks with potential customers on construction of container ships >>>>