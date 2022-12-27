2022 December 27 17:42

Xiamen Shipbuilding cuts steel for 1st LNG-fuelled PCTC for Bocomm Leasing - Offshore Energy

Chinese shipbuilding company Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry, part of Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, has held a steel-cutting ceremony for the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered pure car/truck carrier (PCTC) being built for Bank of Communications Leasing (Bocomm Leasing) and COSCO Haite, according to Offshore Energy.

As disclosed, the steel-cutting ceremony took place at the company’s Wang Nenghua shipyard on 26 December.



The RoRo ship has a total length of 199.9 meters, a molded width of 38 meters, a molded depth of 14.8 meters, a design draft of 8.65 meters. It is able to travel at a speed of 19 knots.

The vessel has a capacity of 7,500 CEU and can be loaded with various types of vehicles. By using LNG as a fuel, the company expects to reduce the nitrogen oxide and sulphur oxide emissions as well as harmful particles.

LNG has been described as a transitional fuel for the shipping industry for years now, and a practical solution for shipowners who want to act now on their emissions and not wait on the side-lines.

Investments in LNG dual-fuel vessels have been record high this year. LNG and other alternative fuels make up 4.5% of the fleet when looking at the gross tonnage and 44% of the orderbook, data from Clarksons Research shows.



The 7,500 CEU LNG-powered RoRo ship is the first project on which Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. and COSCO Haite have cooperated. The companies hope that the cooperation will have important strategic significance in the development of the future international car transport team.

This month, Xiamen Shipbuilding also cut steel for a 2,900 TEU feeder being built for Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

This is the third vessel from a series of six firm vessels, ordered back in March 2022. Under the contract, EPS has the option to order four additional ships potentially bringing the total to ten vessels.