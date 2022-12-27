2022 December 27 16:45

Iberdrola, Port of Rotterdam ink MoU on green H2 imports - Renewables Now

Spanish utility Iberdrola SA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Port of Rotterdam to work on setting up a supply chain for shipping green hydrogen and its derivatives to the Netherlands and possibly developing an electrolysis project at the port, according to Renewables Now.

Iberdrola aims to install 3,000 MW of electrolysers worldwide by 2030 and produce 350,000 tonnes of green hydrogen. Under the MoU, its hydrogen from sites around the world would be shipped to the Port of Rotterdam to supply customers in Northwestern Europe, mainly the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, Iberdrola said.

The utility is also interested in setting up an electrolyser in the Rotterdam Industrial Cluster for additional green hydrogen production.

Being Europe’s second largest consumer of hydrogen after Germany, the Netherlands is seen as a key green hydrogen market for Iberdrola. Additionally, the Port of Rotterdam has its own ambitions for hydrogen and is working to have infrastructure and services in place for the anticipated flows.

At present, Iberdrola has two operational hydrogen systems in Spain -- a 2.5-MW refuelling station for buses in Barcelona and a 20-MW green hydrogen plant for fertiliser producer Fertiberia. Its green hydrogen goals have support in the plan to invest in renewables to reach 52 GW by 2025, Iberdrola added.