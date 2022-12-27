2022 December 27 14:58

Rosmorport changes tariffs for towage and additional icebreaking services provided by its Arkhangelsk Branch

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Arkhangelsk Branch notifies that from January 1, 2023, the tariffs for towage services and additional icebreaking services rendered by the Arkhangelsk Branch using the company’s icebreakers have been changed.

More information on the new tariff for towage services and tariff for additional icebreaking services rendered by the Arkhangelsk Branch using the icebreakers of the branch is available in the section “Harbor Dues and Tariffs of the Arkhangelsk Branch” on the company’s website.