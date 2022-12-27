2022 December 27 13:42

Metal Park to be created in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi

Senior executives from Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the integrated trade, logistics, and industrial hub of Abu Dhabi, have attended the ground breaking of Metal Park Investment ME LTD’s integrated Metal Park in Abu Dhabi, according to AD Ports's release.

Covering a total land area of 450,000 square metres, the upcoming Metal Park in KEZAD will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to support storage and handling, processing, and fabrication activities, in addition to offering access to research and development amenities, rental office space, and associated financial services all in one location.

Membership will enable Metal Park Investment ME LTD’s clients to adapt to market demand without infrastructure constraints, giving them the ability to reduce their operating costs with ease and without the overheads that traditional businesses in this sector face.

Owing to its proximity to the deep-water Khalifa Port, and its strategic location at the crossroads between East and West, the project will provide an ideal platform for metal industries to serve the increasing number of construction, infrastructure and industrial development projects in the Middle East and African markets.