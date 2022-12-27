2022 December 27 10:00

Indian Register of Shipping completes prototype testing of indigenously manufactured ISO containers

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), the international ship classification society, has completed prototype testing of indigenously manufactured containers in accordance with IMO International Convention for Safe Containers (CSC).

Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR), towards promoting Make-in-India and AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiatives, has provided a fillip to container manufacturing by placing orders for domestic production of containers. This aligns with India’s plan to transform the maritime sector over the next 10 years and help ensure a consistent supply of containers while reducing the cost of trade.

IRS had launched the service to provide certification of marine containers in 2021 on being authorised by Director General of Shipping, Government of India to undertake inspection and certification of containers as per the IMO International Convention for Safe Containers (CSC).

IRS is closely working with the indigenous manufacturers at various stages of manufacturing including prototype development through design appraisal, hand-holding and stage inspections and testing as per ISO standards specified in the IMO CSC convention.