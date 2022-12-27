2022 December 27 09:35

Maersk signs an agreement to operate a new Cold Storage facility at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Saudi Arabia

A. P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), a global integrator of container logistics, today signed an agreement with Refad Real Estate to operate a brand new Cold Storage facility at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Maersk will open the doors to the facility in March 2023 for its customers, according to the company's release.

Dammam lies in close proximity to neighbouring Gulf countries like the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, making it a significantly important distribution hub for several markets. On the other side, King Abdulaziz Port is also strongly connected to the hinterland through a robust road and rail network, making it the location of choice for many.



Maersk’s Cold Storage facility at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam will primarily serve the requirement to store frozen commodities such as poultry, meat, vegetables, confectionary and processed food. The facility will also house chilled cargo such as dairy products and seasonal fruits. To ensure top-notch quality of service, the facility will be equipped with world-class standards when it comes to temperature and humidity control. This will help ensure minimum to no food wastage during its storage at the facility. The customers will also get complete visibility on these parameters, thus creating transparent and trusted operations.



Several considerations have been made to ensure that greenhouse gas emissions are kept to a minimum through various actions such as:

A 600 kWp solar panel plant will be installed on the facility’s roof to generate at least 15% of the power requirement at the start of operations. This power plant can be extended to cover most energy requirements in the future.

An on-site water treatment plant will be installed to cater to all facility water requirements. This will avoid transporting water in trucks from external water treatment plants, thus eliminating the carbon emissions from driving these trucks for almost 87,600 km per year.

In the near future, the trucks shunting between the facility and King Abdulaziz Port’s terminal will also be replaced with electric ones to reduce carbon emissions further.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people worldwide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.