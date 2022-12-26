  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Heavy Industries demonstrates its own boil-off gas recovery system for LNG carriers - Offshore Energy
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 26 17:06

    Samsung Heavy Industries demonstrates its own boil-off gas recovery system for LNG carriers - Offshore Energy

    South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries announced that it has successfully demonstrated its own Boil-off gas Recovery System (BReS), and received a Statement of Fact from the ABS classification society, according to Offshore Energy.

    BReS is a system that recovers boil-off gas that is naturally evaporated in the fuel tank of LNG carriers, and a new technology that can reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions from LNG carriers.

    The system is based on a heat exchange technology that uses cold heat from LNG which is supplied through an engine instead of a high-pressure compressor, and it can reduce investment costs by liquefying boil-off gas, and realize zero carbon emissions by re-liquefying excessive boil-off gas.

    SHI’s analysis shows that when BReS is installed on European-Asia shipping container ships, it reduces about 30 tons of LNG fuel consumption and 60 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per ship. 60 tons of carbon dioxide is equivalent to the level of emissions generated when 500 cars travel between Seoul and Busan.

    SHI has completed 15 demonstrations so far, including BReS, using LNG pilot test facilities completed in May 2021.

    The majority of Samsung’s orderbook for this year is driven by LNG carriers, with a total of 36 contracts secured this year, or 73 percent of its total orders. At the same time, this is the largest yearly intake of LNG vessel orders for the yard. Demand for LNG carriers has enabled SHI to surpass its yearly target of $8,8 billion, currently standing at $9.4 billion.

Другие новости по темам: ABS, Samsung Heavy Industries  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 26

17:53 Number of imported cars in Korea tops three million - BusinessKorea
17:16 Rosmorport to award RUB 120M contract for creation of artificial territory in Greater Port of St. Petersburg
17:06 Samsung Heavy Industries demonstrates its own boil-off gas recovery system for LNG carriers - Offshore Energy
16:35 “K” LINE and Daito start operating the “Yard Management System” at the Port of Yokohama
15:23 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker prepared for regular gas bunkering — Alexey Medvedev
13:32 Hyundai showcases LNG-hydrogen engine, sets sights on fully hydrogen-powered engine in 2025 - Offshore Energy
13:17 Novotrans gets the nod for Lugaport terminal project in Port of Ust-Luga from Rosprirodnadzor
13:02 Hyundai Heavy Industries renames itself HD Hyundai - The Korea Herald
12:32 Kalmar and Uwe Kleinwort strengthen collaboration with a large new order for Gloria reachstackers
12:16 Arkhangelsk Sea Commercial Port completes the overhaul of two berths for cargo handling
11:55 Caledonian Maritime Assets intends to award the contract to build two new ferries to the Cemre shipyard
11:49 Seafood caught by Russian fishermen down 2.7% by Dec. 19 - VARPE
11:01 Hafnia fleet to add 4 new dual fuel LR2 product tankers
10:31 Government of Indonesia approves extension of the Production Sharing Contract for Tangguh LNG Project
10:16 PortNews’ Week 51 headlines summary
10:05 Port of Oakland debuts zero-emissions top picks
09:35 ASCO and Baku Shipyard sign an agreement on the construction of a new Ro-Pax vessel

2022 December 25

13:17 SWS awarded by RINA first AiP of LNG/Hydrogen fuelled VLCC
12:31 Preffered bidder named to build two new vessels for Little Minch
10:03 Xeneta container rates alert: calm before storm, as long-term ocean freight rates hold steady ahead of expected new year pain
08:42 Japanese insurers to halt ship insurance for all of Russia

2022 December 24

15:06 Acta Marine turns to Castor Marine to integrate Starlink with its W2W vessel fleet comms infrastructure
13:27 Hoppe Marine acquires S-two business
10:04 Freeport LNG provides update on restart on its liquefaction facility
09:51 Over $600 million in credit limits submitted on DP World Trade Finance Platform
08:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2022

2022 December 23

18:01 Mediterranean Gas successfully completed the market test for the ARGO FSRU in Volos
17:44 All time high for cruise ships in Gothenburg
17:33 Hyundai Heavy Industries develops 1.5MW LNG/hydrogen hybrid engine
17:19 Fincantieri to build new hydro-oceanographic ship
16:48 SHI wins KRW2tn FLNG order
16:23 Excelling in Malaysia on pipelay debut
16:09 Information on the construction of the joint LNG entry point "Baltic Energy Gate (Port)"
16:07 Brazil's next president will cancel privatization of Port of Santos
15:49 COSCO gains 700 TEU electric container vessels
15:28 Fincantieri delivers third corvette “Al Khor” to Qatar
15:11 Port Authority of NY&NJ reports facility volumes for November 2022
14:32 Congestion at the Port of Istanbul was caused by increasing number bulk carriers passing through "grain corridor" – Russian Foreign Ministry
14:29 At least two reported dead after fires at Chile's Ventanas port and near coastal city of Viña del Mar
14:06 Rostekhnadzor issues design requirements compliance approval for the industrial shipbuilding site of CCLOF
13:39 Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture initiates the design of additional grain carriers
13:20 Algoma announces acquisition of two product tankers
13:02 Seadrill Limited announces agreement to acquire Aquadrill LLC in all-stock transaction
12:40 Kalmar receives an order from Maputo Port in Mozambique for 14 terminal tractors and three forklift trucks
12:20 Finnlines’ new cargo-passengers vessels will sail under the Finnish flag
11:40 PIL enhances Gulf China Service
11:35 Admiralty Shipyards launched Lada class submarine Velikiye Luki
11:20 Rotterdam Shore Power to supply electricity for DFDS ships by the end of 2023
10:43 EU negotiators sealed a provisional agreement to strengthen the EU-ETS rules for industrials
10:13 Sempra Infrastructure receives export licenses for two LNG projects
09:25 Novorossiysk Grain Terminal handled 5.7 million tonnes by Dec. 22, 2022 ‒ Delo Group

2022 December 22

18:30 A four-company consortium conducts drone flight demonstration test
18:03 LNG tank containers manufactured by COSCO were put into use for LNG import from Canada
17:46 INPEX starts exploratory drilling north of Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field in Japan
17:26 COSCO wins bid for HP’s China-Europe Land-Sea Express project
17:06 PIL makes first CA reefer delivery of fresh avocadoes to Singapore
17:03 Bertschi doubles size of multimodal terminal in North Sea Port and grows rail traffic
16:43 IHC Dredging sells a trailing suction hopper dredger Beagle 4 to contractor Gebr. van der Lee
16:41 Dredged volume on Russia's inland waterways reached 22.9 million cbm in 2022
16:23 Babcock’s LGE business scores significant LNG and contract win milestones