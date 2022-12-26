2022 December 26 16:35

“K” LINE and Daito start operating the “Yard Management System” at the Port of Yokohama

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Daito Corporation (Daito) have started operating the “Yard Management System” (the system) at the Port of Yokohama Daikoku C-4 Terminal, the first dedicated finished-vehicle terminal in Japan for “K” LINE Group November 2022, according to the company's release.

The system manages the status of loading/unloading, vehicle information, and storage locations in the terminal, and its mapping function enables automatic creation of storage maps, making it possible to visualize the status of vehicles more accurately and clearly at a glance.

Since the start of operations in April 2022, the terminal has been working to become more environmentally friendly by converting operational vehicles used on the premises to EVs, installing solar carports, and using electricity with virtually zero CO2 emissions from renewable energy sources.