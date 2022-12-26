2022 December 26 15:23

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker prepared for regular gas bunkering — Alexey Medvedev

The company arranged a mechanism of setting competitive price for consumers





Photo courtesy of Gazpromneft Marine Bunker

Gazprom Neft's bunkering operator, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker , has created the prerequisites for regular bunkering of LNG-powered ships in Russian ports. Aleksey Medvedev, General Director of Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC, told about this in an interview with The PortNews (No. 4, December 2022).“We have developed and implemented a mechanism for creating a competitive price for consumers, and, accordingly, created the solutions for regular LNG bunkering. In the current situation, we focus primarily on Russian ship owners and operators of ships using LNG as marine fuel. The volume of LNG deliveries to the domestic bunkering market at the start is still small, but at the same time there is a positive trend that allows us to be optimistic about the prospects for the development of this area,” Aleksey Medvedev said.This year autumn was marked by a historic event for the Russian shipping industry: a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering was performed for the first time in the history of the domestic bunkering sector. The landmark LNG bunkering took place in September at the Port of Ust-Luga offshore location. This first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering was performed by Gazprom Neft’s bunker ship Dmitry Mendeleev and the Sofcomflot’s Aframax oil tanker Prospekt Koroleva.The segment of environmentally friendly and alternative marine fuels is of special interest and attention for Gazprom Neft.

