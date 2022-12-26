2022 December 26 13:02

Hyundai Heavy Industries renames itself HD Hyundai - The Korea Herald

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Monday it is renaming itself HD Hyundai, according to The Korea Herald.

The group also unveiled its new mission for the future, which is to “pursue innovation that leads the era, and constantly challenge itself to pioneer the future of humanity,” during its 50th anniversary ceremony held at a research and development center in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province. It also presented a vision for its three key business pillars of shipbuilding, energy and industrial equipment.



The company set three mission statements for its three business sectors: “Realizing the infinite potential of the sea” for the shipbuilding sector; “Establishing a sustainable energy ecosystem for the future” for the energy sector; and “Providing industry solutions that transcend the boundaries of space and time” for the industrial equipment sector.

HD Hyundai also revealed a green forward symbol as a visual representation of its new corporate identity. According to HD Hyundai, the symbol signals the company’s desire to move forward by promoting changes, and the symbol’s green color reflects the company’s pursuit of sustainable future.

At the ceremony, some 1,000 executives and employees flew paper airplanes carrying messages of encouragement for the company.