2022 December 26 12:32

Kalmar and Uwe Kleinwort strengthen collaboration with a large new order for Gloria reachstackers

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Uwe Kleinwort GmbH to supply six Kalmar Gloria reachstackers with a lifting capacity of 45 tons. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2022 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q2 of 2023, according to the company's release.

Uwe Kleinwort GmbH is located in the Port of Hamburg in northern Germany. The company’s extensive rental equipment fleet includes Kalmar reachstackers, terminal tractors, forklift trucks and empty container handlers. This latest order follows an order of six Kalmar Gloria reachstackers and six medium forklift trucks placed in Q1/2022, the delivery of which has already taken place.



Kalmar offers the range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is part of Cargotec.