2022 December 26 12:16

Arkhangelsk Sea Commercial Port completes the overhaul of two berths for cargo handling

The port operator invested RUB 159.75 million into the facilities redevelopment





Source: ASOP



Arkhangelsk Sea Commercial Port (AMTP) has completed the rehabilitation of its two cargo handling areas exceeding 9.200 m2. Association of Commercial Sea Ports of Russia (ASOP) said the investment into the project reached 159.75 million rubles (VAT excluded).



The project solved a long-standing problem, namely the destruction of cargo Berth No. 6 and Berth No. 7 due to constant deformation of the facilities that resulted in critical cavitation and holes. This complicated the cargo handling operations, posing additional risks.



The project of rehabilitation was implemented in partnership with Northern (Arctic) Federal University (NAFU). The design solution for berths rehabilitation included the formation of a shield made of three rows of soil-cement piles (the second row was arranged between the capitals) in a checkerboard pattern with a shift of half a step. This provided a total width of the soil-impervious shield of 1.8 m.



Arkhangelsk Sea Commercial Port (AMTP JSC) is a multi-profile stevedoring company operating at the Port Arkhangelsk. The company specializes in handling break-bulk cargo, cellulose, cardboard, containers, timber, metal, fertilizers, heavy equipment, loose and dry bulk cargo. On Dec. 1, 2022, the company completed the procedure of conversion into a limited liability company (AMTP LLC).