2022 December 26 10:16
PortNews’ Week 51 headlines summary
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Cargo volume at Russian seaports in 2022 to reach 837 million tonnes – Rosmorrechflot.
- Port Lavna construction phase completion reached 53%.
- Delo The revenue in 2022 to increase by 36% to RUB 225 billion.
- Dredged materials volume on Russia's inland waterways this year hit 22.9 million cbm.
- Port investment fees collected in Russian ports to be directed to projects in the Baltic and Caspian basins – Rosmorport.
- Vostochny Port has completed the initial stage of new birth construction of multi-phase project.
- Arkhangelsk Sea Commercial Port has completed the procedure of reorganization into AMTP LLC.
- Nakhodka Astafiev Terminal launched the first container train to Novosibirsk.
Shipping and logistics
- Eleven-month volume in Russia’s container market decreased by 15.6% to 5 million TEUs in 2022.
- FESCO expanded its fleet with a 698-teu container ship.
- Rosmorrechflot expects a 1.4% increase in cargo traffic on Russia's inland waterways in 2023, to 118.8 million tonnes.
- TransContainer arranged a multimodal goods transportation service between Russia and Vietnam.
- RZD agreed on discounts for the containers transportation along the eastern branch of the North-South ITC.
- Previously the Northern Sea Route was considered mainly as a route for the hydrocarbons exports from Arctic projects, and now upon changing logistics direction to the East, its importance ans a transit and short sea traffic increases dramatically.
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- SNSZ awarded a contract for the construction of four Sommers-class catamarans.
- Akhtuba Shipyard hosts a delivery ceremony for Project NE011 seagoing tug for Marine Rescue Service.
- The Lada-class attack submarine Velikiye Luki was launched at Admiralty Shipyards.
- The final module of the Buyny corvette delivered to the slipway.
- The ST-192 full-freezing fishing trawler project Mechanic Maslak completed shipbuilder’s trials in the Gulf of Finland.
- Investments of about RUB 6 billion rubles will increase Baltic Shipyard capacities by 50% – head of USC.
- The KMT02.02 series lead trawler Dmitry Kozharsky successfully completes sea trials in the Gulf of Finland.
- SSC Zvezda is building 26 vessels of transport fleet for the Northern Sea Route.
- Baltspetsproekt launches a non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton.
- Nordic Engineering unveiled a concept design of an ice-class escort tug NE040.
Resignations and appointments
- Sergei Kulikov appointed as RS interim general director.
- Vitaliy Tsybulsky appointed as general director of OTEKO-Portservice.
