  • 2022 December 26 10:16

    PortNews’ Week 51 headlines summary

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • Cargo volume at Russian seaports in 2022 to reach 837 million tonnes – Rosmorrechflot.
    • Port Lavna construction phase completion reached 53%.
    • Delo The revenue in 2022 to increase by 36% to RUB 225 billion.
    • Dredged materials volume on Russia's inland waterways this year hit 22.9 million cbm.
    • Port investment fees collected in Russian ports to be directed to projects in the Baltic and Caspian basins – Rosmorport.
    • Vostochny Port has completed the initial stage of new birth construction of multi-phase project.
    • Arkhangelsk Sea Commercial Port has completed the procedure of reorganization into AMTP LLC.
    • Nakhodka Astafiev Terminal launched the first container train to Novosibirsk.

    Shipping and logistics

    • Eleven-month volume in Russia’s container market decreased by 15.6% to 5 million TEUs in 2022.
    • FESCO expanded its fleet with a 698-teu container ship.
    • Rosmorrechflot expects a 1.4% increase in cargo traffic on Russia's inland waterways in 2023, to 118.8 million tonnes.
    • TransContainer arranged a multimodal goods transportation service between Russia and Vietnam.
    • RZD agreed on discounts for the containers transportation along the eastern branch of the North-South ITC.
    • Previously the Northern Sea Route was considered mainly as a route for the hydrocarbons exports from Arctic projects, and now upon changing logistics direction to the East, its importance ans a transit and short sea traffic increases dramatically.

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • SNSZ awarded a contract for the construction of four Sommers-class catamarans.
    • Akhtuba Shipyard hosts a delivery ceremony for Project NE011 seagoing tug for Marine Rescue Service.
    • The Lada-class attack submarine Velikiye Luki was launched at Admiralty Shipyards.
    • The final module of the Buyny corvette delivered to the slipway.
    • The ST-192 full-freezing fishing trawler project Mechanic Maslak completed shipbuilder’s trials in the Gulf of Finland.
    • Investments of about RUB 6 billion rubles will increase Baltic Shipyard capacities by 50% – head of USC.
    • The KMT02.02 series lead trawler Dmitry Kozharsky successfully completes sea trials in the Gulf of Finland.
    • SSC Zvezda is building 26 vessels of transport fleet for the Northern Sea Route.
    • Baltspetsproekt launches a non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton.
    • Nordic Engineering unveiled a concept design of an ice-class escort tug NE040.

    Resignations and appointments

    • Sergei Kulikov appointed as RS interim general director.
    • Vitaliy Tsybulsky appointed as general director of OTEKO-Portservice.
2022 December 26

17:53 Number of imported cars in Korea tops three million - BusinessKorea
17:16 Rosmorport to award RUB 120M contract for creation of artificial territory in Greater Port of St. Petersburg
17:06 Samsung Heavy Industries demonstrates its own boil-off gas recovery system for LNG carriers - Offshore Energy
16:35 “K” LINE and Daito start operating the “Yard Management System” at the Port of Yokohama
15:23 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker prepared for regular gas bunkering — Alexey Medvedev
13:32 Hyundai showcases LNG-hydrogen engine, sets sights on fully hydrogen-powered engine in 2025 - Offshore Energy
13:17 Novotrans gets the nod for Lugaport terminal project in Port of Ust-Luga from Rosprirodnadzor
13:02 Hyundai Heavy Industries renames itself HD Hyundai - The Korea Herald
12:32 Kalmar and Uwe Kleinwort strengthen collaboration with a large new order for Gloria reachstackers
12:16 Arkhangelsk Sea Commercial Port completes the overhaul of two berths for cargo handling
11:55 Caledonian Maritime Assets intends to award the contract to build two new ferries to the Cemre shipyard
11:49 Seafood caught by Russian fishermen down 2.7% by Dec. 19 - VARPE
11:01 Hafnia fleet to add 4 new dual fuel LR2 product tankers
10:31 Government of Indonesia approves extension of the Production Sharing Contract for Tangguh LNG Project
10:16 PortNews’ Week 51 headlines summary
10:05 Port of Oakland debuts zero-emissions top picks
09:35 ASCO and Baku Shipyard sign an agreement on the construction of a new Ro-Pax vessel

2022 December 25

13:17 SWS awarded by RINA first AiP of LNG/Hydrogen fuelled VLCC
12:31 Preffered bidder named to build two new vessels for Little Minch
10:03 Xeneta container rates alert: calm before storm, as long-term ocean freight rates hold steady ahead of expected new year pain
08:42 Japanese insurers to halt ship insurance for all of Russia

2022 December 24

15:06 Acta Marine turns to Castor Marine to integrate Starlink with its W2W vessel fleet comms infrastructure
13:27 Hoppe Marine acquires S-two business
10:04 Freeport LNG provides update on restart on its liquefaction facility
09:51 Over $600 million in credit limits submitted on DP World Trade Finance Platform
08:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2022

2022 December 23

18:01 Mediterranean Gas successfully completed the market test for the ARGO FSRU in Volos
17:44 All time high for cruise ships in Gothenburg
17:33 Hyundai Heavy Industries develops 1.5MW LNG/hydrogen hybrid engine
17:19 Fincantieri to build new hydro-oceanographic ship
16:48 SHI wins KRW2tn FLNG order
16:23 Excelling in Malaysia on pipelay debut
16:09 Information on the construction of the joint LNG entry point "Baltic Energy Gate (Port)"
16:07 Brazil's next president will cancel privatization of Port of Santos
15:49 COSCO gains 700 TEU electric container vessels
15:28 Fincantieri delivers third corvette “Al Khor” to Qatar
15:11 Port Authority of NY&NJ reports facility volumes for November 2022
14:32 Congestion at the Port of Istanbul was caused by increasing number bulk carriers passing through "grain corridor" – Russian Foreign Ministry
14:29 At least two reported dead after fires at Chile's Ventanas port and near coastal city of Viña del Mar
14:06 Rostekhnadzor issues design requirements compliance approval for the industrial shipbuilding site of CCLOF
13:39 Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture initiates the design of additional grain carriers
13:20 Algoma announces acquisition of two product tankers
13:02 Seadrill Limited announces agreement to acquire Aquadrill LLC in all-stock transaction
12:40 Kalmar receives an order from Maputo Port in Mozambique for 14 terminal tractors and three forklift trucks
12:20 Finnlines’ new cargo-passengers vessels will sail under the Finnish flag
11:40 PIL enhances Gulf China Service
11:35 Admiralty Shipyards launched Lada class submarine Velikiye Luki
11:20 Rotterdam Shore Power to supply electricity for DFDS ships by the end of 2023
10:43 EU negotiators sealed a provisional agreement to strengthen the EU-ETS rules for industrials
10:13 Sempra Infrastructure receives export licenses for two LNG projects
09:25 Novorossiysk Grain Terminal handled 5.7 million tonnes by Dec. 22, 2022 ‒ Delo Group

2022 December 22

18:30 A four-company consortium conducts drone flight demonstration test
18:03 LNG tank containers manufactured by COSCO were put into use for LNG import from Canada
17:46 INPEX starts exploratory drilling north of Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field in Japan
17:26 COSCO wins bid for HP’s China-Europe Land-Sea Express project
17:06 PIL makes first CA reefer delivery of fresh avocadoes to Singapore
17:03 Bertschi doubles size of multimodal terminal in North Sea Port and grows rail traffic
16:43 IHC Dredging sells a trailing suction hopper dredger Beagle 4 to contractor Gebr. van der Lee
16:41 Dredged volume on Russia's inland waterways reached 22.9 million cbm in 2022
16:23 Babcock’s LGE business scores significant LNG and contract win milestones