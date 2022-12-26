2022 December 26 09:35

ASCO and Baku Shipyard sign an agreement on the construction of a new Ro-Pax vessel

The agreement on the construction of another Ro-Pax type vesse for carrying passengers, cars and railway cars was signed between Mr Rauf Valiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of ASCO and Mr Elshad Nuriyev, Chairman of the Management Board of Baku Shipyard LLC, according to ASCO's release.

At the execution ceremony it was mentioned that the new ferry vessel is the same type as "Azerbaijan" and "Zarifa Aliyeva" ferry vessels, which have already been accepted into the balance sheet of ASCO. It will also be possible to carry 100 passengers, 56 tank cars or 46 open-top wagon or 50 drawbar trailer trucks by the ferry vessel to be built.

The ferry-vessel will be 154.5 meters long, 17.7 meters wide and with board 7.5 meters high. With a deadweight of 5740 tons (afloat), this unique ferry-vessel will be able to move at speed of 14 knots. The permanent crew of the vessel shall be manned of 30 members.

The new vessel will enable ASCO to maintain the sustainability of its cargo transportation capacity, and meet the growing demand for the volumes of car and TIR carriages through the Caspian Sea.