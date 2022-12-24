  • Home
  • News
  • Acta Marine turns to Castor Marine to integrate Starlink with its W2W vessel fleet comms infrastructure
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 24 15:06

    Acta Marine turns to Castor Marine to integrate Starlink with its W2W vessel fleet comms infrastructure

    Castor Marine to add Starlink to existing VSAT system to boost the low-latency, high- bandwidth broadband experience for Acta Marine’s W2W fleet and crew

    Photo courtesy of Castor Marine
    Shortly after the announcement of Castor Marine being an Authorized Starlink Reseller, the company signed a contract to outfit Acta Marine’s Walk-to-Work vessels with Starlink connectivity. This includes the two Methanol MDO/HVO powered DP2 Construction Service Operating Vessels (CSOVs) that Acta Marine ordered earlier this year. Castor Marine already manages Acta Marine’s entire fleet connectivity. Starlink will be integrated with the existing onboard communications infrastructure.

    Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications at sea is becoming increasingly important, because of its ability to provide high-speed Internet at very low latency. With this project Castor Marine’s strategy to offer Starlink to its portfolio is already paying off. The W2W vessels will each get four Starlink antennas and the full Fortinet suite for secure SD-WAN and SD-LAN network connectivity. This means that onboard operational and Crew Internet traffic is secure and fast, i.e., a download speed of more than 500 Mbps.

    Castor Marine already serves Acta Marine’s fleet of offshore and DP2 workboats with VSAT and Iridium Certus services and recently installed the new Internet security infrastructure as well. This is important, as good communications between all parties involved in an installation or maintenance project is the basis of successful and safe offshore operations. This goes especially for Acta Marine’s fleet and crew who’s combined capabilities mean that work can be performed around the clock in harsh offshore conditions.

    Continued cooperation
    According to Vince van den Belt, Manager IT at Acta Marine, the contract is a result of the way both companies work together: “We have found a reliable partner in Castor Marine thanks to their extensive technological expertise and driven team. Therefore, it was logical to have them integrate Starlink on our offshore wind fleet.”

    Mark Olthuis, director at Castor Marine, adds: “We have been working for and with Acta Marine for more than five years and this project is a confirmation of our continued partnership. That makes me grateful and happy, as that is what motivates us. Castor Marine aims to provide the best connectivity solution for Acta Marine and this is the right moment to implement Starlink as part of mix for the Acta fleet.

    Crew welfare, improved operations, more control
    “One of the elements we very much appreciate in the relationship with Acta Marine, is that from our perspective, Acta is a very forward-looking company, commercially and technologically. As to their fleet connectivity, Acta management wants the Crew to feel at home on board. The fact that they now have much faster Internet connection, allowing the Crew to stream videos or facetime with their families and friends, was one of the considerations for installing Starlink,” says Mark Olthuis. In addition, the moment a vessel has access to a higher bandwidth, a new range of operational capabilities becomes available. It’s possible to execute more remote operations simultaneously, deploy and monitor more subsea cameras, VR- and AR-enabled technologies come into view and controlling all remote assets becomes much easier. Mark continues: “Acta’s specialists have really asked themselves the question ‘What can we do with better connectivity? What does it mean? Does it provide us with an extra advantage for our customers, Walk-to-Work fleet and projects? We spoke extensively about this and when it turned out the answer was ‘yes’, they took action.”

    No delays
    The ‘low latency’ of the LEO satellite network of Starlink shortens the delay in vessel-to-shore communications considerably. This means better accuracy and reduced chances on misunderstandings when executing complicated offshore projects, real-time two-way communications comparable to a fiber connection in an office in fact. The Starlink system also enables the use of real-time applications, which means operators can expand their service portfolio. The expanded connectivity suite that Castor Marine now offers creates a seamless user experience that was impossible a few months ago.
    In fact, Ivo Veldkamp, Castor Marine’s CEO, expects Starlink to “become the dominant connectivity technology onboard merchant ships, offshore vessels and yachts. Ships that currently rely on VSAT will add Starlink for high bandwidth and speed, while continuing to use VSAT as a back-up and failover service. Castor Marine is well-positioned to meet this demand.”

    Castor Marine is a leading satellite service provider and teleport operator, providing a suite of Global Connectivity Services which are seamlessly integrated and managed through our online portal. These include Global VSAT Ku-band services based on a fully owned and operated global Ku-band network, in addition to L- band and 5G LTE services. Castor Marine’s IT services include the design, implementation, and support of IT systems onboard, and SD-WAN solutions to connect your fleet to the Internet. Castor Marine operates worldwide and offers installation, integration and real-time monitoring of Internet traffic, reliable connectivity solutions and all related IT systems.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 24

15:06 Acta Marine turns to Castor Marine to integrate Starlink with its W2W vessel fleet comms infrastructure
13:27 Hoppe Marine acquires S-two business
10:04 Freeport LNG provides update on restart on its liquefaction facility
09:51 Over $600 million in credit limits submitted on DP World Trade Finance Platform
08:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2022

2022 December 23

18:01 Mediterranean Gas successfully completed the market test for the ARGO FSRU in Volos
17:44 All time high for cruise ships in Gothenburg
17:33 Hyundai Heavy Industries develops 1.5MW LNG/hydrogen hybrid engine
17:19 Fincantieri to build new hydro-oceanographic ship
16:48 SHI wins KRW2tn FLNG order
16:23 Excelling in Malaysia on pipelay debut
16:09 Information on the construction of the joint LNG entry point "Baltic Energy Gate (Port)"
16:07 Brazil's next president will cancel privatization of Port of Santos
15:49 COSCO gains 700 TEU electric container vessels
15:28 Fincantieri delivers third corvette “Al Khor” to Qatar
15:11 Port Authority of NY&NJ reports facility volumes for November 2022
14:32 Congestion in the Port of Istanbul was caused by increasing number bulk carriers as part of "grain deal" – Russian Foreign Ministry
14:29 At least two reported dead after fires at Chile's Ventanas port and near coastal city of Viña del Mar
14:06 Rostekhnadzor issues design requirements compliance approval for the industrial shipbuilding site of CCLOF
13:39 Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture initiates the design of additional grain carriers
13:20 Algoma announces acquisition of two product tankers
13:02 Seadrill Limited announces agreement to acquire Aquadrill LLC in all-stock transaction
12:40 Kalmar receives an order from Maputo Port in Mozambique for 14 terminal tractors and three forklift trucks
12:20 Finnlines’ new cargo-passengers vessels will sail under the Finnish flag
11:40 PIL enhances Gulf China Service
11:35 Admiralty Shipyards launched Lada class submarine Velikiye Luki
11:20 Rotterdam Shore Power to supply electricity for DFDS ships by the end of 2023
10:43 EU negotiators sealed a provisional agreement to strengthen the EU-ETS rules for industrials
10:13 Sempra Infrastructure receives export licenses for two LNG projects
09:25 Novorossiysk Grain Terminal handled 5.7 million tonnes by Dec. 22, 2022 ‒ Delo Group

2022 December 22

18:30 A four-company consortium conducts drone flight demonstration test
18:03 LNG tank containers manufactured by COSCO were put into use for LNG import from Canada
17:46 INPEX starts exploratory drilling north of Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field in Japan
17:26 COSCO wins bid for HP’s China-Europe Land-Sea Express project
17:06 PIL makes first CA reefer delivery of fresh avocadoes to Singapore
17:03 Bertschi doubles size of multimodal terminal in North Sea Port and grows rail traffic
16:43 IHC Dredging sells a trailing suction hopper dredger Beagle 4 to contractor Gebr. van der Lee
16:41 Dredged volume on Russia's inland waterways reached 22.9 million cbm in 2022
16:23 Babcock’s LGE business scores significant LNG and contract win milestones
15:44 Deployed capacity remains high during Chinese New Year 2023 - Sea-Intelligence
15:24 DL E&C completes the world's largest port reclamation
15:21 RS names Sergei Kulikov as interim General Director
15:04 €4.11 billion from the Modernisation Fund to accelerate the clean energy transition in 8 Member States
14:45 Spain’s energy regulator CNMC fines RWE, Total for cancelling LNG cargoes - Montel
14:39 HMM plans to order to nine methanol powered vessels - Ship & Bunker
14:13 EU axes two Turkish yards from approved shipbreaking list - Offshore Energy
13:58 Galveston Wharves, MSC Cruises discuss possibility of 4th cruise terminal
12:55 LNG-fueled Ferry Sunflower Kurenai starts to receive LNG fuel supply
12:23 Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority and Port of Rotterdam Authority to make it mandatory to use a bunker measuring system
12:01 COSCO holds project commencement ceremony for two 700-TEU electric container vessels to serve Yangtze river
11:49 MacGregor receives three orders for RoRo equipment for Pure Car and Truck Carriers
11:24 Port in Bahamas orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane to raise productivity and eco-efficiency
11:10 The KMT02.02 series lead trawler Dmitry Kozharsky successfully completes sea trials in the Gulf of Finland
10:13 Castor Marine to add Starlink to existing VSAT system
09:56 Port investment fees to be used for projects in the Baltic and Caspian basins, Rosmorport says
08:14 MSC expand service between Angola, Namibia

2022 December 21

18:37 Cargotec CEO to retire in 2023
18:33 Baltspetsproekt launches a non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton
18:07 Norwegian Cruise Line returns to Australia after three years
17:26 South Korea’s Avikus joins to One Sea ship technology alliance