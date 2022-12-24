2022 December 24 13:27

Hoppe Marine acquires S-two business

Hoppe Marine is expanding its expertise in complex and highly integrated valve remote control systems with the acquisition of the S-two business operations. To date, Hoppe Marine has equipped more than 1700 seagoing vessels with valve control systems in various forms (pneumatic, hydraulic, electro-hydraulic and electric).



S-Two is an experienced specialist company of complex valve control systems and supports the strategy of Hoppe Marine to expend its leading role within this field.



"The integration of S-Two's 'Poseidon Smart Ship PowerBus' system takes our Advanced Floating Control solutions to a new level. Mainly specialized offshore Construction Vessels, RoRo ferries or Floating Docks will benefit in the future" says Marc Rohde, Managing Director of Hoppe Marine.



“I am very happy that our ideas and products from S-Two are in very good hands at Hoppe Marine and will be continued in the future!” Hans-Willi Wehmeier, S-Two's previous managing director, adds.



Smart ShipPowerBus is a double-redundant serial ring bus that connects valves and sensors in a point-to-point configuration. This technology reduces the amount of cabling required by the shipyard many times over. Standard cables available worldwide can be used for both data and power transmission.



Hoppe Marine GmbH is a family-run, leading supplier of marine systems with headquarters in Hamburg / Germany. With its brands MAIHAK, FLUME, INTERING and S-Two, Hoppe Marine offers innovative and reliable products and system solutions for ships and other maritime applications in the competence areas "Control Systems", "Measuring Solutions" and "Information Services". In recent years, around one in eight newly built seagoing vessels has been equipped with Hoppe products on board, and in total as many as around 7500. Hoppe Marine maintains a worldwide service network and employs around 170 qualified staff worldwide, both at its Hamburg headquarters and in its own subsidiaries in Korea, China, Singapore and Poland.



S-two is a specialist in highly integrated remote valve control systems, with 40 years of experience shaping the market mainly through its outstanding Poseidon bus solution.



S-two has developed this highly integrated ship control system for container ships, bulk carriers, oil, gas and chemical tankers, dry cargo vessels, liners, ferries, offshore operators, offshore platforms, heavy lift vessels and extensive other applications.



In the meantime, many owners, shipyards and construction companies have integrated POSEIDON into their specifications as a standard. POSEIDON is type approved by Germanischer Lloyd and many other leading classification societies. First-class references confirm its functionality and performance worldwide.