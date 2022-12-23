2022 December 23 16:23

Excelling in Malaysia on pipelay debut

Great effort by Allseas' offshore crew to install its maiden pipeline in Malaysian waters in super-quick time. Audacia excelled on her Malaysian debut, making light work of an 80-kilometre gas export line for a new field development offshore Sarawak. Valuable support from Fortitude throughout!



4 kilometres in 24 hours

Construction crew clocked up a new 24-hour production record for Malaysian waters while executing the project.



High installation speeds and unrivalled workability are the hallmark of our pipelay vessels. It makes us the go-to offshore contractor for natural gas development projects around the world.



Remain a frontrunner

Allseas has over 35 years of experience installing pipelines for the transportation of natural gas to stringent acceptance criteria.



Natural gas is one of the mainstays of global energy and integral to the energy transition. Natural gas is a reliable, affordable energy source which enables innovation.



As new markets emerge so do opportunities to apply our engineering expertise to play a key role in the energy transition.