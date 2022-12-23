  • Home
  • News
  • Fincantieri to build new hydro-oceanographic ship
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 23 17:19

    Fincantieri to build new hydro-oceanographic ship

    The total value of the contract is approximately EUR 280 million

    As part of an EU tender for the Defence and Security sector, Fincantieri has signed a contract with the Secretariat General of Defence and the National Armaments Directorate – Naval Armaments Directorate (NAVARM) for the construction of a new Hydro-Oceanographic Ship (NIOM) for the Italian Navy Hydrographic Institute, with delivery scheduled in 2026 at the integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso-Muggiano.

    The total value of the contract is approximately euro 280 million and it also includes integrated logistics support and temporary support services for a duration of six years with an option to extend for another four.

    This marks the start of the renewal of the naval units of the Italian Navy’s hydrographic service. This programme is part of an innovative European project involving the Italian Ministry of Defence, and within the scope of which a funding agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has been reached.

    Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, commented: “We are proud that Fincantieri’s technological leadership is once again establishing itself also in the scientific field, which requires specialised skills. In fact, the vessel must be able to operate with the highest performance in all marine weather conditions. This will require the integration of many complex systems, a distinctive capability of a Group like ours, which not only builds state-of-the-art platforms such as naval ships but can also rely on the synergy between the naval world and the offshore world in the development of advanced control systems like dynamic positioning”.

    The unit was designed paying the utmost attention to green aspects. Among its main features are technologies to contain emissions, a diesel-electric propulsion system to optimise fuel consumption, hull shapes to reduce drag and the use of environment-friendly materials. In the area of sustainability, the production process also participates in the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental management systems, as witnessed by the integrated Riva Trigoso-Muggiano site’s compliance with the ISO 14001 international standard, as well as all the Group's other Italian sites.

    A further key driver of the ship will be the focus on health&safety, aimed at ensuring the well-being of all personnel who will operate the ship during its operational life. Working with first-class suppliers, Fincantieri took a proactive approach to identify the best technical solutions to fully meet the customer’s operational requirements.

    In 2018 Fincantieri supplied the Kronprins Haakon, an oceanographic icebreaker intended to operate in polar waters, to the Institute of Marine Research (IMR), the Norwegian government's oceanographic and fisheries research organisation. Furthermore, in 2021 the Group oversaw an exceptional refit of the Laura Bassi, Italy's only oceanographic research icebreaker, owned by the National Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics.

    The Hydrographic Institute of the Italian Navy is the Cartographic Body of the State appointed to produce official national nautical documentation.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 23

18:01 Mediterranean Gas successfully completed the market test for the ARGO FSRU in Volos
17:44 All time high for cruise ships in Gothenburg
17:33 Hyundai Heavy Industries develops 1.5MW LNG/hydrogen hybrid engine
17:19 Fincantieri to build new hydro-oceanographic ship
16:48 SHI wins KRW2tn FLNG order
16:23 Excelling in Malaysia on pipelay debut
16:09 Information on the construction of the joint LNG entry point "Baltic Energy Gate (Port)"
16:07 Brazil's next president will cancel privatization of Port of Santos
15:49 COSCO gains 700 TEU electric container vessels
15:28 Fincantieri delivers third corvette “Al Khor” to Qatar
15:11 Port Authority of NY&NJ reports facility volumes for November 2022
14:32 Congestion in the Port of Istanbul was caused by increasing number bulk carriers as part of "grain deal" – Russian Foreign Ministry
14:29 At least two reported dead after fires at Chile's Ventanas port and near coastal city of Viña del Mar
14:06 Rostekhnadzor issues design requirements compliance approval for the industrial shipbuilding site of CCLOF
13:39 Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture initiates the design of additional grain carriers
13:20 Algoma announces acquisition of two product tankers
13:02 Seadrill Limited announces agreement to acquire Aquadrill LLC in all-stock transaction
12:40 Kalmar receives an order from Maputo Port in Mozambique for 14 terminal tractors and three forklift trucks
12:20 Finnlines’ new cargo-passengers vessels will sail under the Finnish flag
11:40 PIL enhances Gulf China Service
11:35 Admiralty Shipyards launched Lada class submarine Velikiye Luki
11:20 Rotterdam Shore Power to supply electricity for DFDS ships by the end of 2023
10:43 EU negotiators sealed a provisional agreement to strengthen the EU-ETS rules for industrials
10:13 Sempra Infrastructure receives export licenses for two LNG projects
09:25 Novorossiysk Grain Terminal handled 5.7 million tonnes by Dec. 22, 2022 ‒ Delo Group

2022 December 22

18:30 A four-company consortium conducts drone flight demonstration test
18:03 LNG tank containers manufactured by COSCO were put into use for LNG import from Canada
17:46 INPEX starts exploratory drilling north of Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field in Japan
17:26 COSCO wins bid for HP’s China-Europe Land-Sea Express project
17:06 PIL makes first CA reefer delivery of fresh avocadoes to Singapore
17:03 Bertschi doubles size of multimodal terminal in North Sea Port and grows rail traffic
16:43 IHC Dredging sells a trailing suction hopper dredger Beagle 4 to contractor Gebr. van der Lee
16:41 Dredged volume on Russia's inland waterways reached 22.9 million cbm in 2022
16:23 Babcock’s LGE business scores significant LNG and contract win milestones
15:44 Deployed capacity remains high during Chinese New Year 2023 - Sea-Intelligence
15:24 DL E&C completes the world's largest port reclamation
15:21 RS names Sergei Kulikov as interim General Director
15:04 €4.11 billion from the Modernisation Fund to accelerate the clean energy transition in 8 Member States
14:45 Spain’s energy regulator CNMC fines RWE, Total for cancelling LNG cargoes - Montel
14:39 HMM plans to order to nine methanol powered vessels - Ship & Bunker
14:13 EU axes two Turkish yards from approved shipbreaking list - Offshore Energy
13:58 Galveston Wharves, MSC Cruises discuss possibility of 4th cruise terminal
12:55 LNG-fueled Ferry Sunflower Kurenai starts to receive LNG fuel supply
12:23 Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority and Port of Rotterdam Authority to make it mandatory to use a bunker measuring system
12:01 COSCO holds project commencement ceremony for two 700-TEU electric container vessels to serve Yangtze river
11:49 MacGregor receives three orders for RoRo equipment for Pure Car and Truck Carriers
11:24 Port in Bahamas orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane to raise productivity and eco-efficiency
11:10 The KMT02.02 series lead trawler Dmitry Kozharsky successfully completes sea trials in the Gulf of Finland
10:13 Castor Marine to add Starlink to existing VSAT system
09:56 Port investment fees to be used for projects in the Baltic and Caspian basins, Rosmorport says
08:14 MSC expand service between Angola, Namibia

2022 December 21

18:37 Cargotec CEO to retire in 2023
18:33 Baltspetsproekt launches a non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton
18:07 Norwegian Cruise Line returns to Australia after three years
17:26 South Korea’s Avikus joins to One Sea ship technology alliance
16:51 Rail use at Green Gothenburg Gateway up 13% in 2022
16:30 Port of Melbourne container volume down 8.4 per cent to 258,449 TEU in November 2022 - Port Technology
16:15 Hupac takes over operations of Terminal Koln Nord
15:48 Suez Canal revenues to hit $8bn by the end of the fiscal year 2022/2023 - MEMO
15:34 Shell, ENGIE, Vopak and Anthony Veder sign an agreements to develop hydrogen chain from Sines to Rotterdam