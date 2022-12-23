2022 December 23 14:06

Rostekhnadzor issues design requirements compliance approval for the industrial shipbuilding site of CCLOF

The project's energy supply and energy saving systems were given the go ahead

Photo credit Rostekhnadzor



The North-Western Department of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor) says it has issued conclusions on requirements compliance with the final phases 9.3, 9.10, 11.3 of the construction of the industrial site of the Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka, Murmansk Region, the Rostekhnadzor press office said.



“In the course of checking the constructive and technological solutions of the facilities, the quality of the materials used, as well as the security system, no violations were identified. The energy supply and energy saving systems have been approved for operation,” the message says.



The facility is a high-tech shipyard that specializes in the construction of FSRUs. The production site houses the world's largest workshop for assembly of topside modules.



The Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) is part of the unified Arctic LNG2 project of NOVATEK. The project successful implementation will increase the share of Russian LNG in the global market to 15% by 2025. The CCLOF is second-to-none not only in Russia, but in the world as well. NOVATEK-Murmansk LLC is the anchor investor and the first resident of the Arctic Capital Priority Development Area, and the CCLOF project is a strategic investment in the Murmansk Region.

NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project provides for construction of three LNG trains, with a capacity of 6.6 mtpa of LNG each, and at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate. The total LNG capacity of the three trains will be 19.8 mtpa. The project employs an innovative construction concept using gravity-based structures (GBS).