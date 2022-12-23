2022 December 23 13:39

Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture initiates the design of additional grain carriers

Russian grain exporters will need at least 61 dry bulk carriers



The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia initiated the development of design documentation for the construction of bulk carriers for grain shipping. The corresponding order, in agreement with the department, will be announced soon by RosAgroLeasing, the Ministry’s press office said.



“The creation of our own merchant fleet for the export of Russian food is one of the strategic tasks and an important factor in the development of the agriculture industrial complex in the country. The urgency of this has increased significantly this year in the face of sanctions pressure and the refusal of many international carriers to cooperate with Russia,” the ministry said in a press release.



The ministry clarified that grain products account for more than a third of exports of domestic agri products, while more than 80% of the products are shipped by maritime transport.



“First of all, it is necessary to build large-tonnage vessels for long-haul transportation. Today, Russian exporters will require 61 grain carriers, including 27 vessels of 40,000 dwt and 34 vessels of 60,000 dwt,” the Ministry of Agriculture said.



It is expected that the dry bulk carrier contracts will be executed at Russian shipyards. At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture is considering the possibility of providing state support to customers of ships. The cost of construction, as well as the need for budgetary funds, will be determined based on the results of technical design and selection of component equipment.