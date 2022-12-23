2022 December 23 15:11

Port Authority of NY&NJ reports facility volumes for November 2022

Port of New York and New Jersey сontinued historic streak as nation’s busiest container port for fourth month in a row

In November, the Port Authority’s airports handled a total of 11 million passengers, which was 102 percent of pre-COVID November 2019 volumes – the first time monthly volume has exceeded 2019 monthly volume. Strong demand for air travel in November was driven primarily by domestic travelers during Thanksgiving, when 8 percent more holiday passengers flew to U.S. destinations compared to Thanksgiving 2019. In November 2022, the Port Authority’s four bridges and two tunnels handled a total of 10 million eastbound vehicles, nearly equal to the pre-pandemic November 2019 level of 10.1 million vehicles. November 2022 average daily and truck traffic levels remained flat compared to the month prior.

For a fourth consecutive month, the Port of New York and New Jersey was yet again the nation’s busiest container port after handling 20 percent more cargo in November 2022 than it moved in November 2019.



The Port Authority has included monthly data comparisons below of November 2022 to October 2022 to provide further insight into month-to-month facility trends:

Compared to October, November 2022 cargo activity at the seaport fell by 8.6 percent as the seasonal peak of activity associated with incoming holiday merchandise ended.

The Port of New York and New Jersey moved 723,069 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in November 2022, which was an increase of 20.6 percent compared to November 2019.

November cargo volume decreased by 8.6 percent compared to October 2022, when the seaport handled 792,548 TEUs.

