2022 December 23 13:02

Seadrill Limited announces agreement to acquire Aquadrill LLC in all-stock transaction

The transaction values Aquadrill at an implied equity value of approximately US$958 million

Seadrill Limited (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) (“Seadrill”) and Aquadrill LLC (“Aquadrill”; and together with Seadrill, the “Company”) on Dec. 22 announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Seadrill will acquire Aquadrill in an all-stock transaction. Upon completion of the transaction Seadrill shareholders and Aquadrill unitholders will own 62% and 38%, respectively, of the outstanding common shares in the Company. The transaction values Aquadrill at an implied equity value of approximately US$958 million, based on Seadrill’s 30-day volume-weighted average share price on the NYSE of US$31.25 as of 22 December 2022.



The combination creates an industry-leading offshore drilling company, with a modern and high specification fleet and a streamlined cost structure. The Company will be well-placed to realize estimated annual run rate synergies of at least US$70 million. The Company will also be well-positioned for further growth given its stronger credit and liquidity profile, and to provide attractive cash flows.

The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both Seadrill and Aquadrill. The required approval of Aquadrill’s unitholders has also been obtained. The transaction does not require Seadrill shareholder approval.

Citi is serving as sole financial advisor and Baker Botts L.L.P. and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS are serving as legal counsel to Seadrill. Intrepid Partners, LLC is serving as sole financial advisor and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS are serving as legal counsel to Aquadrill.