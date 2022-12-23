2022 December 23 11:35

Admiralty Shipyards launched Lada class submarine Velikiye Luki

The submarine was built to the modified Project 677 developed by Rubin Design Bureau





Source: USC Telegram channel



Admiralty Shipyards (part of USC) hosted today an official launching ceremony for the diesel-electric attack submarine Velikiye Luki. This submarine is being built to the modified technical Project 677. The warship official name is large submarine B-587 Velikiye Luki in honor of the Russian city Velikiye Luki, the USC press office said.



The Lada-class (Project 677) submarines were designed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau (part of USC). The attack submarines are designed to destroy enemy submarines, surface ships, protect naval bases, coastal areas and sea lanes, and conduct reconnaissance.



“The Project 677 Lada submarines belong to a new generation of non-nuclear submarines. To date, the submarines of this project are recognized as the most modern diesel-electric warships designed for the Russian Navy. The ship was outfitted with deeply modernized equipment: a control system for ship hardware, an electric propulsion system, a navigation complex, etc. The Admiralty Shipyards are the only builders of this class ships in Russia,” Viktor Evtukhov, Secretary of State, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia said in his welcoming speech.