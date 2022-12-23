2022 December 23 13:20

Algoma announces acquisition of two product tankers

Algoma Central Corporation has acquired two 18,894 dwt product tankers to join the Algoma Product Tankers fleet, according to the company's release. Built in 2007, the sister ships were purchased to prepare for the coming replacement of two older vessels in the company’s product tanker fleet. Both vessels are well suited to the company’s domestic tanker trades.



The Algotitan, previously named the Chantaco, will operate on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway and will be a strong addition to the fleet when the vessel begins domestic operations, expected in early 2023. The Algoberta, previously named the Chiberta, will begin her career with Algoma operating in Northwestern Europe and commercially managed by Furetank AB of Sweden. The vessel will trade in Europe until the company is ready to bring her into Canadian trade, expected later in 2023.

In the third quarter of 2022, Algoma acquired a 2010 built Norwegian vessel named the Birgit Knutsen, which is a sister ship to the Algoterra. The vessel currently operates internationally under bareboat charter.

Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Seaway, including self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers.