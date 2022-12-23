2022 December 23 12:40

Kalmar receives an order from Maputo Port in Mozambique for 14 terminal tractors and three forklift trucks

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured an order from Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) in Mozambique for 14 Kalmar T2i terminal tractors and three Kalmar forklift trucks – two heavy models and one medium model. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 order intake and the machines are scheduled to be delivered towards the end of Q2 2023, according to the company's release.

MPDC, a joint venture between the Mozambican Railway Company and Portus Indico, was first awarded the concession to run Porto de Maputo in 2003. The company also acts as the port authority with responsibility for maritime operations, piloting, stevedoring, and terminal and warehouse operations as well as port planning and development.

MPDC currently operates a fleet of over 35 Kalmar forklift trucks and terminal tractors, which are used to transport bulk material in skips between the quayside and trailer loading area. The port currently handles around 26 million tons of material a year and has been investing heavily in expanding this capacity, with the goal of achieving 43 million tons within the next decade.



