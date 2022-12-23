2022 December 23 11:40

PIL enhances Gulf China Service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) announced the further enhancement of its Gulf China Service (GCS), with the addition of Hamad Port in Qatar to the existing calls to Jebel Ali in Dubai and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, according to the company's release.

In addition, the enhanced service will call Singapore on the West bound route from China to Middle East. Currently, GCS calls Singapore on the East bound route from Middle East to China and then connects Middle East directly to China on the West bound route.

The further enhanced GCS service will commence on 9 January 2023 from Shanghai, served by the current consortium of seven vessels with an upgraded average effective capacity of 4000 – 5200 TEUs.

The ports of call for the further enhanced GCS service are: Shanghai - Ningbo- Nansha - Shekou – Singapore - Jebel Ali – Dammam – Hamad – Singapore – Shanghai.