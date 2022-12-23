2022 December 23 09:25

Novorossiysk Grain Terminal handled 5.7 million tonnes by Dec. 22, 2022 ‒ Delo Group

By the end of the year, the grain volume is expected to hit 6 million tonnes



Novorissiysk based KSK Grain Terminal (part of DeloPorts, Delo Group) handled 5.7 million tonnes of grain as of December 22. The terminal performance results were announced by Sergei Shishkarev, the Group Board Chairman, in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.



“This is a new record, and it is important to note that in November the terminal handled 700,000 tonnes. Simple math suggests that if they worked with such productivity, then it would be possible to handle 8,400 (tonnes of grain - Ed.) a year,” S. Shishkarev added.



The KSK Grain Terminal in the 2021/2022 grain season (June-July) handled 5,252,000 tonnes of grain, which is a 1% growth on the previous season.



