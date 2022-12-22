2022 December 22 17:46

INPEX starts exploratory drilling north of Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field in Japan

INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced that it commenced exploratory onshore drilling operations at a location north of the INPEX-operated Minami- Nagaoka Gas Field in Niigata Prefecture, Japan.

The project is scheduled to involve drilling to a depth equal to the production layer of the Minami- Nagaoka Gas Field to determine the extent of oil and natural gas deposits at the drilling location.

On June 27, 2022, the project was made eligible to receive a public grant from the Japanese Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry (METI).

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation.