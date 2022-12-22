  • Home
    IHC Dredging sells a trailing suction hopper dredger Beagle 4 to contractor Gebr. van der Lee

    IHC Dredging has sold a Beagle® 4, a trailing suction hopper dredger with a hopper volume of 4,000 m3, to contractor Gebr. van der Lee, according to the company's release. The Dutch family business was looking for a sustainable trailing suction hopper dredger with this hopper volume available on short term. The Beagle 4 is a trailing suction hopper dredger from the series of 'standard' medium-sized hoppers from IHC Dredging, which are equipped with the latest innovations and state-of-the-art dredging equipment.

    For Gebr. van der Lee, active in the Dutch dredging market, the ecological footprint of the trailing suction hopper dredger was an important selection criterion.

    The Beagle 4 is not only known for its excellent dredging performance. It has an optimized hull shape for the lowest resistance possible and is also equipped with a well-balanced efficient engine room. This combination results in best-in-class fuel efficiency with adequate low greenhouse gas emissions. Together with an exhaust gas treatment that meets the IMO Tier III emission standards, the Beagle 4 is a sustainable addition to the Gebr. van der Lee’s current fleet.

    The Beagle series is based on a proven design of trailing suction hopper dredgers with a hopper volume ranging from 4,000 to 12,000 m3. The Beagle is designed for a wide range of dredging activities and is known for its high efficiency and maximum uptime.

