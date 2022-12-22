2022 December 22 16:23

Babcock’s LGE business scores significant LNG and contract win milestones

LGE, the world leader in liquefied gas solutions has reached a significant milestone with the award of its 100th contract for an ecoSMRT LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) reliquefaction technology. The contract, from a South Korean shipyard, is a major achievement since the technology was first launched less than four years ago, according to the company's release.

This latest order rounds off an exceptional end to the final months of 2022 for LGE with 30 project wins worth more than £100m across LNG, LPG and Fuel Gas. LGE has established itself as the leading supplier of LNG, Ethane, and LPG cargo handling systems with its ecoSMRT, ecoETHN and VentGasCooler technologies.

The operational benefits of ecoSMRT include class-leading efficiency resulting in lower power consumption and carbon footprint compared to competitor solutions. The compact modular design is well proven with more than thirty in operational service and performing well in line with design conditions and has received multiple repeat orders for leading shipowners.