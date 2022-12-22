2022 December 22 15:21

RS names Sergei Kulikov as interim General Director

Sergei Kulikov will replace Konstantin Palnikov who has headed the Russian classification society since 2015



Sergei Kulikov has been appointed interim General Director of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS). He will replace former RS’ General Director Konstantin Palnikov who steps down effective Dec. 21, 2022, PortNews reports citing the maritime industry sources.



Before this appointment, Sergey Kulikov held the position of Deputy General Director for the fleet in RS class. Prior to that, he worked in the RS’ Far Eastern branch.



Konstantin Palnikov was born on August 16, 1966; graduated from the Leningrad Higher Engineering Naval School named after Admiral Makarov. He worked performing a range of duties from an ordinary merchant seaman to an officer on merchant vessels of Russian and foreign shipping companies.



In 2007–2009, he headed VOLGA-NEVA llc, in 2009–2011 – North-Western Shipping Company.



From March 16, 2011 to September 30, 2015, he was Director of the Transport Ministry’s Department of State Policy for Sea and River Transport.