  • Home
  • News
  • €4.11 billion from the Modernisation Fund to accelerate the clean energy transition in 8 Member States
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 22 15:04

    €4.11 billion from the Modernisation Fund to accelerate the clean energy transition in 8 Member States

    In its second year of operation, the Modernisation Fund has disbursed a total of €4.11 billion in support of 61 projects in eight beneficiary countries, according to the European Union's release. These projects will help modernise energy systems, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in energy, industry, transport and agriculture, and improve energy efficiency. Supporting these investments will help those Member States to meet their 2030 climate and energy targets and accelerate the EU's green transition.

    Disbursements were made this year to Croatia (€119.8 million), Czechia (€1.34 billion), Estonia (€62.4 million), Hungary (€74.3 million), Lithuania (€85 million), Poland (€643.2 million), Romania (€1.39 billion), and Slovakia (€399.5 million). In June, €2.4 billion was already disbursed to support 45 investment proposals, and this is now complemented by a €1.71 billion disbursement today to back 16 more investment proposals.

    This year, the 61 investment proposals selected under the Modernisation Fund focus on electricity generation from renewables, modernisation of energy networks and energy efficiency in the energy sector, in industry, in buildings, and in transport, and the replacement of coal generation with lower carbon intensity fuel. Examples of the proposals that have received funding are:
     the production of electricity from renewable energy sources and battery storage to support electricity grid operation in Croatia;
     the modernisation of public lighting systems within municipalities, conversion of coal to biomass and gas in district heating and ETS installations, and increase of energy efficiency in Czechia;
     low-emission energy-efficient public transport in Estonia;
     optimisation, digitalisation and automation of manufacturing processes to reduce electricity consumption and material use in Hungary;
     renovation of public buildings, increasing energy efficiency and development of renewable hydrogen production capacity in Lithuania;
     building heating plants based on renewable energy sources and improvement of energy efficiency in industry in Poland;
     building 8 photovoltaic parks and two combined cycle gas turbine plants, replacing lignite with renewables and gas for power generation, and modernisation of electricity networks in Romania;
     the rehabilitation and extension of district heating and cooling networks, and decarbonisation projects in the industrial sector in Slovakia.

    The deadline for beneficiary Member States to submit investment proposals for potential Modernisation Fund support in the next disbursement cycle is 19 January 2023 for non-priority proposals, and 16 February 2023 for priority proposals.

    Funded by revenues from the auction of emission allowances from the EU's Emissions Trading System, the Modernisation Fund aims to support ten EU countries with lower incomes in their transition to climate neutrality. The beneficiary countries are Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

    Today's disbursements continue the important spending from the Modernisation Fund as per previous investment cycles. In the provisional deal reached on the strengthened EU Emissions Trading System on 18 December the Modernisation Fund will increase its size, providing financial assistance to three additional Member States with their transition (Portugal, Greece and Slovenia).

    The Modernisation Fund supports investments in the generation and use of energy from renewable sources, energy efficiency, energy storage, modernisation of energy networks, including district heating, pipelines and grids, and just transition in carbon-dependent regions.

    In 2021, the Fund made available €898.43 million to eight beneficiary countries. The Fund complements other European instruments such as cohesion policy and the Just Transition Fund. It mobilises significant resources, which can help beneficiary Member States support investments in line with the REPowerEU Plan and Fit For 55 package. The Fund operates under the responsibility of its beneficiary countries in close cooperation with the European Commission and the European Investment Bank.

    The EIB's investment proposal assessment activities in the Modernisation Fund are ring-fenced from the standard EIB financing and technical assistance operations to avoid any potential conflict of interest in carrying out the activities mandated in accordance with the ETS Directive and the Commission Implementing Regulation of 9 July 2020.

Другие новости по темам: legislation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 22

17:46 INPEX starts exploratory drilling north of Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field in Japan
17:26 COSCO wins bid for HP’s China-Europe Land-Sea Express project
17:06 PIL makes first CA reefer delivery of fresh avocadoes to Singapore
17:03 Bertschi doubles size of multimodal terminal in North Sea Port and grows rail traffic
16:43 IHC Dredging sells a trailing suction hopper dredger Beagle 4 to contractor Gebr. van der Lee
16:23 Babcock’s LGE business scores significant LNG and contract win milestones
15:44 Deployed capacity remains high during Chinese New Year 2023 - Sea-Intelligence
15:24 DL E&C completes the world's largest port reclamation
15:21 RS names Sergei Kulikov as interim General Director
15:04 €4.11 billion from the Modernisation Fund to accelerate the clean energy transition in 8 Member States
14:45 Spain’s energy regulator CNMC fines RWE, Total for cancelling LNG cargoes - Montel
14:39 HMM plans to order to nine methanol powered vessels - Ship & Bunker
14:13 EU axes two Turkish yards from approved shipbreaking list - Offshore Energy
13:58 Galveston Wharves, MSC Cruises discuss possibility of 4th cruise terminal
12:55 LNG-fueled Ferry Sunflower Kurenai starts to receive LNG fuel supply
12:23 Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority and Port of Rotterdam Authority to make it mandatory to use a bunker measuring system
12:01 COSCO holds project commencement ceremony for two 700-TEU electric container vessels to serve Yangtze river
11:49 MacGregor receives three orders for RoRo equipment for Pure Car and Truck Carriers
11:24 Port in Bahamas orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane to raise productivity and eco-efficiency
11:10 The KMT02.02 series lead trawler Dmitry Kozharsky successfully completes sea trials in the Gulf of Finland
10:13 Castor Marine to add Starlink to existing VSAT system
09:56 Port investment fees to be used for projects in the Baltic and Caspian basins, Rosmorport says
08:14 MSC expand service between Angola, Namibia

2022 December 21

18:37 Cargotec CEO to retire in 2023
18:33 Baltspetsproekt launches a non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton
18:07 Norwegian Cruise Line returns to Australia after three years
17:26 South Korea’s Avikus joins to One Sea ship technology alliance
16:51 Rail use at Green Gothenburg Gateway up 13% in 2022
16:30 Port of Melbourne container volume down 8.4 per cent to 258,449 TEU in November 2022 - Port Technology
16:15 Hupac takes over operations of Terminal Koln Nord
15:48 Suez Canal revenues to hit $8bn by the end of the fiscal year 2022/2023 - MEMO
15:34 Shell, ENGIE, Vopak and Anthony Veder sign an agreements to develop hydrogen chain from Sines to Rotterdam
15:14 TGE Marine Gas Engineering wins 9 contracts for the supply of LNG fuel gas systems for the “Vinga Series”
14:52 Three Rotterdam green hydrogen production projects receive subsidy
14:31 Lloyd's Register awarded Type Approval to Datum for its SHaPoLi EEXI solution
14:12 IMO's MEPC adopts revised resolutions on cooperation with ports and on national action plans to reduce GHG emissions from shipping
13:44 DP World and Hassana Investment Company announce US$2.4 billion investment in DP World’s UAE assets
13:24 Vostochny Port company completes new berth construction initial phase
13:12 RWE picks Blyth for build-out of one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms
12:56 Rauma shipyard begins construction of the second LNG-powered car and passenger ferry for the world’s southernmost open sea route
11:52 MOL and GAIL sign time charter contract for newbuilding LNG carrier and joint ownership of existing LNG carrier
11:34 Navigator Holdings announces first vessel acquisition under 60/40 joint venture with Greater Bay Gas
11:02 Asia's largest offshore oil production platform Enping 15-1 is put into operation
10:45 Waterborne traffic on Russia's inland waterways rose 6% in the 2022 navigation season, Rosmorrechflot says
10:42 The Snohvit partners will invest NOK 13.2 billion in upgrading the Hammerfest LNG plant
10:20 Port of Southampton welcomes P&O Cruises’ new ship Arvia
10:19 The Ermak icebreaker slated for decommissioning
09:41 Port of Los Angeles awards $6 million to fund 22 zero-emission trucks

2022 December 20

18:30 IMO introduces virtual reality technology to improve ferry safety
18:02 Port of Barcelona and PowerCon A/S start building the pilot project to provide electrical power to ships at the BEST terminal
17:55 Waterborne traffic on the Volga-Don Canal drops 21% in the 2022 navigation season
17:40 Wartsila hybrid propulsion system with methanol engine to power four future-proof heavy lift vessels
17:22 Holland Shipyards Group to build three new MPP coasters for logistics partners
17:06 “K” LINE enters into long-term contracts with Northern Lights for two liquefied CO2 vessels
16:40 APM Terminals expands Truck Appointment System
16:25 HMM and NYK Bulk & Projects to collaborate in their break-bulk services between the Far East and Middle East
16:23 The market of leasing water transport in Russia shrank to RUB 15-17 billion in 2022, VTB Leasing says
16:05 DP World announcing that its trade finance platform receives requests for more than $600 million in credit limits
15:45 Wartsila partners with cleantech start-up Hycamite to jointly develop technology for onboard production of hydrogen from LNG
15:24 Port of Valencia container volume up to 4,670,160 TEUs in November