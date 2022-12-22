2022 December 22 12:55

LNG-fueled Ferry Sunflower Kurenai starts to receive LNG fuel supply

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), its group company Ferry Sunflower Limited, and Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. (Kyuden) announced that the Sunflower Kurenai, the Japan’s first LNG-fueled ferry ordered by MOL and operated by Ferry Sunflower, received its first LNG fuel supply today at the Port of Beppu in Oita Prefecture (at the north wharf of Pier 3) from Kyuden, according to the company's release.

LNG fuel was supplied via truck-to-ship to the ferry —the first time in Japan— with a skid which connected four tank trucks to the ferry. Unlike a conventional method of receiving LNG fuel supply by connecting a single tank truck to LNG-fueled vessels, the use of the skid enables the ferry to receive LNG fuel from four tank trucks simultaneously, speeding up the process. The LNG fuel was supplied to the tank trucks by Oita Liquefied Natural Gas Company, Inc., a Kyuden’s group company, and Niyac Corporation transported the LNG fuel and supplied it to the ferry.

One of the methods of supplying LNG to vessels. LNG is supplied to a LNG-fueled vessel at berth from tank trucks parked on the wharf. The ferry will be deployed on the Osaka-Beppu route operated by Ferry Sunflower and start commercial service from Osaka to Beppu on January 13, 2023. Thereafter, LNG fuel will be supplied when the ferry calls at the Port of Beppu. The LNG fuel supplied this time will be used for trial operation ahead of the launch of commercial service. LNG fuel emits almost no sulfur oxide and has GHG emission reduction effects, such as reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by about 25% compared to conventional fuel oil, and it is the most effective low-carbon ship fuel at this time. MOL, Ferry Sunflower and Kyuden will continue to proactively use environment-friendly LNG as they work to realize a low-carbon society.