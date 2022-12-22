2022 December 22 12:01

COSCO holds project commencement ceremony for two 700-TEU electric container vessels to serve Yangtze river

The project commencement ceremony for two 700-TEU electric container vessels operated by COSCO SHIPPING Development to serve on the Yangtze River mainline was successfully held at COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry in Yangzhou, according to the company's release. Guests from COSCO SHIPPING Development, COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry, CCS Jiangsu Branch, CCS Wuhan Institute of Standards, Lloyd’s Register and Chengrui Electric Power attended the event.

With the cutting of the first steel plate at the ceremony, the largest-tonnage electric vessel project in China was successfully launched. The ship is expected to be delivered in the second half of next year.

As a model ship of green intelligent electric shipping, it is the first electric vessel of COSCO SHIPPING Development and also a 10,000-DWT vessel for sea-river-through transportation with “box power” as the main power source for propulsion. The project is an important step taken by COSCO SHIPPING Development in order to achieve China’s dual carbon targets, facilitate green, zero-carbon shipping, and support the green transformation of shipping in the Yangtze River waters.