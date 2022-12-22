2022 December 22 11:49

MacGregor receives three orders for RoRo equipment for Pure Car and Truck Carriers

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received two significant orders and one major order for comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for a total of 15 Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC) vessels to be built at three shipyards in China and South Korea for three different ship owners, according to the company's release.

The orders, with a total value of nearly EUR 90 million, were booked into Cargotec’s 2022 fourth quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the ship owners between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2026.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply, and installation support of RoRo and car deck equipment to all of the ordered vessels. This includes quarter ramps, side ramps, deck levels of liftable car deck panels, several internal ramps, pilot and bunker doors.

Additionally, the order includes MacGregor deck machinery to some of the vessels.