2022 December 22 11:24

Port in Bahamas orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane to raise productivity and eco-efficiency

Nassau Container Port (NCP) has ordered an eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for container handling at their terminal at Arawak Cay, Nassau, Bahamas. The order was booked in November 2022 and the crane will be delivered in July 2023, according to the company's release.

With a joint government and private shareholding, Arawak Port Development (APD)/Nassau Container Port (NCP) has a mission to facilitate port growth and business expansion in the region. Its NCP operations play a significant role in this task as the largest container handling operation in Nassau, Bahamas. Throughput has recovered to pre-pandemic levels and NCP expects this upward trend to continue.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.