2022 December 22 11:10

The KMT02.02 series lead trawler Dmitry Kozharsky successfully completes sea trials in the Gulf of Finland

The trawler was built at the Vyborg Shipyard for Atlantrybflot



The lead factory freezer trawler of Project KMT02.02 Dmitry Kozharsky (Hull N950), built at Vyborg Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation/USC), has completed sea trials in the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea, the USC said in its social media.



“Shipbuilders report that the sea trials of the trawler were successful,” the USC said in its Telegram channel.



The trawler began sea trials at the end of November 2022.





Source: USC Telegram channel



A keel-laying ceremony for the Dmitry Kozharsky was held at Vyborg Shipyard Nov. 1, 2018. The trawler was ordered for Kaliningrad based fishing fleet owner Atlantrybflot JSC (FOR Group).



The Ice3 trawler with a hull of Arc4 is intended for bottom trawling with further processing and freezing the fish on board. The equipment freezing capacity is 100 tonnes of fish per day. The holds capacity is 2,375 cbm.

Key particulars: LOA – about 80.40 m; breadth – 15.40 m; draft – 6.51 m; displacement – 5,563; propulsion capacity – 4.64 MW.



PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built about 250 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1.550 million tonnes.



United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.