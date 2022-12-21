2022 December 21 18:07

Norwegian Cruise Line returns to Australia after three years

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), has made its return to Australian waters after three years, according to the company's release.

Norwegian Spirit’s maiden arrival marks a significant milestone for the Australian cruise industry’s comeback, as well as the chance for Australian cruisers to experience NCL’s unique Freestyle Cruising concept from their doorstep, with a choice of eight open-jaw sailings between December 2022 and March 2023 from Sydney and Auckland exploring destinations like Napier, Tauranga and Fiordland in New Zealand together with Melbourne, Burnie and Eden in Australia.

Norwegian Spirit will then return for a second homeporting season from Sydney and Auckland beginning December 2023.



