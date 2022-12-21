2022 December 21 17:26

South Korea’s Avikus joins to One Sea ship technology alliance

One Sea welcomes South Korea’s Avikus as its latest member, consolidating its position as the shipping’s global alliance on maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS), according to the company's release.

Founded in January 2021 by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, the world’s largest shipbuilder, Avikus specialises in developing autonomous navigation solutions for a range of vessel types. Earlier this year, the company’s HINAS 2.0 (Hyundai intelligent Navigation System) solution supported the world’s first transatlantic voyage of a large vessel using autonomous navigation technologies, when the SK Shipping ultra-large liquefied natural gas carrier Prism Courage completed a month-long voyage.

In addition to HiNAS for large merchant ships, Avikus offers NeuBoat for smaller vessels. Each of these solutions is available in separate versions to support either navigation or berthing/docking. NeuBoat Navigation and Docking are also available with a higher degree of automation, to offer the potential to take over aspects of vessel operation, control and decision-making.



Since its formation in 2016, One Sea has developed an advisory and advocacy expert role in autonomous shipping and the safety, efficiency and environmental gains it promises. Members include maritime technology leaders such as ABB, Cargotec, Haltian, Kongsberg, Monohakobi Technology Institute (MTI), Sea Machines Robotics, Tietoevry and Wärtsilä.