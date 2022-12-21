2022 December 21 16:30

Port of Melbourne container volume down 8.4 per cent to 258,449 TEU in November 2022 - Port Technology

The Port of Melbourne has experienced a decrease from the throughput handling value of November 2021 by 8.4 per cent, according Port Technology.

November 2022 saw a total container throughput (full and empty) of 258,449 TEU. Year to date container volumes are up 5.6 per cent.

Full overseas imports were down 12.16 per cent from November 2021 with domestic appliances, non-electrical machinery, ceramic goods, clothing, miscellaneous manufactures and metal manufactures all above last year’s volumes.

Full overseas exports were down 13.81 per cent from November 2021, with wheat, pulp & waste paper, hay & fodder all below last year’s levels.

Total empty container movements were 4.4 per cent above November 2021.



Container trade for December 2022 is tracking below the comparative month in 2021, reported the port authority.

Globally, port congestion and schedule reliability is improving, but remains higher than pre-COVID-19 averages with some ongoing disruption.