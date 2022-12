2022 December 21 15:34

Shell, ENGIE, Vopak and Anthony Veder sign an agreements to develop hydrogen chain from Sines to Rotterdam

Shell, ENGIE, Vopak and Anthony Veder have reached agreements to develop hydrogen chain from Sines to Rotterdam. The aim is to start producing hydrogen in Portugal and ship it in liquid form to Rotterdam, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



REN, Port of Sines, Port of Rotterdam Authority, Gasunie and ABN AMRO are supporting the project. The first hydrogen should be shipped in 2028. The aim is to use it as fuel for heavy transport.