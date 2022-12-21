2022 December 21 15:14

TGE Marine Gas Engineering wins 9 contracts for the supply of LNG fuel gas systems for the “Vinga Series”

TGE Marine Gas Engineering has won a further 9 contracts for the supply of LNG fuel gas systems for the “Vinga Series” of the Swedish ship owner Furetank Rederi and partners. The 17,999 dwt vessels will be built by China Merchants JinLing Shipyard in Yangzhou, according to TGE Marine's release.

In addition to being capable of operating on both LNG and bio-LNG (LBG), the Vinga vessels are also designed with several innovative features which reduce the vessels fuel and energy consumptions and result in vastly reduced CO2, SOx, NOx and other harmful particle emissions.

The vessels are scheduled to be delivered between 2023 – 2025.