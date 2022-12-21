2022 December 21 13:24

Vostochny Port company completes new berth construction initial phase

The terminal coal throughput increased to 58 million tonnes





Photo credit: Vostochny Port press office



Vrangel vilage, Primorsky Territory based Vostochny Port JSC says it has finalized the initial stage of Berth No. 52 construction which is part of the third phase of the specialized coal complex project.



“Thanks to the construction of the first stage of the berth, we have increased the throughput capacity of the coal terminal from 55 to 58 million tonnes. Now the length of the waterfront reached 355 m, which has enabled the port to accommodate for loading 180 000dwt Capsize dry bulk carriers and to significantly increase the productivity of vessel handling,” said Vadim Baibak, Managing Director of Vostochny Port JSC, who took part in a ceremony of bollard concrete casting.



The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Primorsky Territory government and the Nakhodka City District administration, Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic Waterways Authority, the Far Eastern Basin Department of Rosmorport, the RZD’s Far Eastern territorial centre for corporate transport services.



The construction of Berth No. 52 is carried out as part of the project to increase the berthing capacity of Vostochny Port JSC. The project had passed review and obtained Glavgosexpertiza approval in January 2022. Upon completion of the multi-phase berth construction the coal port projected capacity will increase to 70 million tonnes. The overall length of quay front will reach 697.5 m. The future capacity takes into account the coal volume handled at the existing Berth No. 51, (21.8 million tonnes). The designed berths will be equipped with fixed belt conveyors with drive stations, as well as tracks for ship-loaders and other facilities.



The existing depths at Berth No. 51 and Berth No. 52 reach 16.5 metres with further increase to -18 m. The project include dredging of the approach channel and of the turning basin of two berths to -19 m.



The export coal terminal is located near the entrance to the deep-water Wrangel Bay of Nakhodka Bay. Vostochny Port’s own support fleet of harbour tugs allow the port operator to quickly handle large tonnage dry bulk carriers. This helps cut unproductive delays of ships at berths of the coal port.



The project is expected to have strategic benefits for the economy of Primorsky Krai and the country as a whole, to contribute to the goals of the transport and energy strategies of the Russian Federation to increase port capacities and increase the volume of export cargoes transportation to the Asia-Pacific countries.



Today, Vostochny Port is Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal handling. Vostochny Port is a free access terminal open for all Russian coal manufacturers. In 2021, the coal port throughput reached 26.57 million tonnes.



Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal put into operation in early September 2019 is the most ambitious private investment project costing over RUB 40 billion and implemented through public private partnership without involving state financing. Phase 3 lets the terminal increase its annual throughput to 50-55 million tonnes. The Phase 3 project has generated more than 600 new high skill jobs. By 2026, the project will ensure a total of RUB 25 billion of tax payments.



Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management. The terminal's package of the best available technologies ensuring minimization of environmental footprint is unique in Russia and worldwide. It features closed car dumpers, covered conveyor lines and stations for unloading and transfer of coal equipped with aspiration systems, shiploaders fitted with local water sprinkling systems operating round the year and ensuring environmentally safe loading of coal into ships’ holds. Environment protection is also ensured by water and snow cannons used at the coal piles as well as the system of dust and wind protection facilities of up to 23 metes high and about 3 kilometers long. As of today, they are the largest protection facilities in the Far East, says the company.

Photo courtesy of Vostochny Port JSC press office