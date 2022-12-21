2022 December 21 11:02

Asia's largest offshore oil production platform Enping 15-1 is put into operation

On the 7th of December, the Asia’s largest offshore oil production platform - surveyed by China Classification Society (CCS) was put into operation, according to CCS's release.



This platform is an important offshore facility in Enping oilfields. Its construction stated in July 2021 and finished modular floating installation in July 2022, It is today’s most equipped offshore oil production platform in Asia. This platform has total height of 160 metres and total weight of 30,000 tonnes, the area of a single deck is equivalent to 10 basketball courts, nearly 600 sets of equipment and systems were installed which is twice of conventional platforms’ one. Enping 15-1 is an unmanned platform which has been equipped with functions of remote production, carbon dioxide gas injection well for reinjection, drilling, workover and so on.



As part of project manager units, CCS Shenzhen Branch overcame the difficulties throughout the construction process, such as widespread inspection sites, coordination between many branches within CCS group, complexity of operational system and equipment, tight schedule, and high level of technical difficulty, etc. With joint efforts between CCS branches, professional surveyors conducted inspections in Shenzhen, Zhanjiang, Qingdao, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Xiangtan, Luoyang, Dongying, Tianjin.





