  • Home
  • News
  • IMO introduces virtual reality technology to improve ferry safety
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 20 18:30

    IMO introduces virtual reality technology to improve ferry safety

    Virtual reality technology has been introduced into IMO's work to help its Member States to improve domestic ferry safety, according to IMO's release. During a virtual meeting (13 December) beneficiary Member States Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam were introduced to the technology. The aim is to support administrations in training their personnel using VR technology to enhance the knowledge and skills to ensure domestic passenger ship safety.

    The project was funded by the Republic of Korea and delivered with technical and in-kind contribution by the Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority (KOMSA). Going forward, the existing VR scenarios provided by KOMSA may be expanded, with the possibility of additional scenarios being introduced into the VR equipment to extend the training to cover other types of ships (and countries), subject to further consultations with the Republic of Korea officials responsible for the bilateral IMO-Republic of Korea partnership.

    The project builds on IMO's work on domestic ferry safety in the Asia and Pacific region spanning more than 12 years.

Другие новости по темам: ferry, innovations, IMO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 20

18:30 IMO introduces virtual reality technology to improve ferry safety
18:02 Port of Barcelona and PowerCon A/S start building the pilot project to provide electrical power to ships at the BEST terminal
17:55 Waterborne traffic on the Volga-Don Canal drops 21% in the 2022 navigation season
17:40 Wartsila hybrid propulsion system with methanol engine to power four future-proof heavy lift vessels
17:22 Holland Shipyards Group to build three new MPP coasters for logistics partners
17:06 “K” LINE enters into long-term contracts with Northern Lights for two liquefied CO2 vessels
16:40 APM Terminals expands Truck Appointment System
16:25 HMM and NYK Bulk & Projects to collaborate in their break-bulk services between the Far East and Middle East
16:23 The market of leasing water transport in Russia shrank to RUB 15-17 billion in 2022, VTB Leasing says
16:05 DP World announcing that its trade finance platform receives requests for more than $600 million in credit limits
15:45 Wartsila partners with cleantech start-up Hycamite to jointly develop technology for onboard production of hydrogen from LNG
15:24 Port of Valencia container volume up to 4,670,160 TEUs in November
15:04 Mixed berthing officially allowed in the port of Rotterdam
14:43 ICTSI signs new 30-year lease for Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia, Poland
14:23 THE Alliance announces service network upgrade plan for 2023
14:03 Fincantieri and ONEX Shipyards sign an agreement
14:00 Representatives of shipping sector to address the development of shipping and domestic components supplies at a Shipping Team meeting
13:30 APM Terminals signs transition contract for the Port of Itajaí in 2023
13:13 A.P. Moller – Maersk announces new and innovative cold storage facility in Norway
12:45 Uniper concludes framework agreement with the Federal Government
12:24 Port Houston surpasses 3.5 million TEU November records the fourth-largest month ever for containers
12:01 FESCO beefs up its containers fleet by 20% to more than 130 000 TEUs in 2022
11:24 Eastern and Southern Africa region discusses Ballast Water Management Convention
10:45 Eneti signs initial installation contract for newbuild WTIV
10:37 Crude oil prices expected to be well supported in a range of between $90 and $115 per barrel over the coming quarters - QNB
10:11 Sea Machines and US Coast Guard partner on vessel-based computer vision
09:41 Orsted takes final investment decision to build Europe’s largest production facility for green fuel for the shipping industry

2022 December 19

18:31 SITC hosts naming ceremony for M/V “SITC YUANMING”
18:09 India to be indigenous shipbuilding hub, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
17:42 Coastal container ship sank in Gulf of Siam
17:26 CLA negotiations at APM Terminals Maasvlakte II
17:19 Hydrographic Enterprise to be a Partner of the 6th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress
16:52 Clarksons: 93% of car carrier newbuilds LNG capable, 23 pct ammonia/methanol ready
16:31 BIMCO releases revised Charter Party Guarantee version
16:11 MAN's unique engine concept to power Cadeler’s hybrid foundation/wind turbine Installation vessels
15:53 Atomenergomash secures a RUB 362.7 million cheap credit for the creation of maritime propulsion manufacture
15:41 SCH set for million-pound expansion at Port of Liverpool
15:34 Contecon Manzanillo starts Phase 3 port expansion, ICTSI says
15:29 S. Korea's export growth to drop to zero-percent range in 2023 - Yonhap
15:18 Aker Solutions secures multiple contracts with Aker BP – record high order intake
14:37 World’s largest FSRU gets upgraded for deployment to Hong Kong
14:19 Alicante cruise port set to join GPH
13:49 Green Fuels for Denmark receives Danish IPCEI funding
13:07 New storage position for fuels in the Port of Paranagua
12:41 San Pedro Bay ports' container dwell fee program to end Jan. 24, 2023
12:01 Fishing industry representatives appeal to State Duma to support amendments to the bill on the Investment quotas P2
11:32 First German LNG terminal to open in Wilhelmshaven German
11:18 Part of freight from BAM and the Trans-Siberian Railway could be transferred to Northern Sea Route, says Yuri Trutnev
10:18 The ice-resistant platform "Severny Polyus" successfully operates in the Arctic, AARI says
09:28 Port of Los Angeles cargo lighter in November

2022 December 18

15:17 Port of Barry celebrates new lease with Scott Pallets
14:09 Container demand eases in November - GPA
13:19 Costa Toscana debuts in Dubai
12:43 ABS launches industry-leading requirements for onboard carbon capture
11:30 Port Authority of NYNJ Board of Commissioners approves $8.3 billion budget

2022 December 17

14:36 CLA negotiations at Hutchison Ports Delta II
11:19 Krafla to be developed using ground-breaking concept
10:12 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels accompanied by a charity donation

2022 December 16

18:12 More loads take the smart sea route directly to Stockholm
17:53 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news